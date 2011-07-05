IMG Design designs Geleximco’s golf course

Geleximco has selected IMG Design as the golf course designer for their golf and new urban area in southern part of Hanoi.

Geleximco Group’s vice president Vu Van Hau said: “Given their very high profile and excellentexperience, selecting IMG to design our golf course is very good for our project. Our target is to create a world-class golf course and build a new urban area that will be well- known throughout the Vietnamese market.”

Mark Adams, senior vice president of IMG said: “IMG have been designing golf courses in Vietnam since the mid-1990s and we are impressed with Geleximco’s objective to create an integrated golf community and new urban area in Hanoi. The site is dramatic and will allow us to create some very memorable golf holes and a golf course that is unique to the others in Hanoi.”

Geleximco is a private company with 15 years experience in many different business areas. Geleximco is a leading company in production and investment in Vietnam and throughout the world. Through continuous self- improvement, selective business expansion, adaptability and high professionalism, Geleximco is active in such sectors as industrial production, finance and banking, real estate, training and information technology. Geleximco is now entering the business of developing a golf course.

IMG Design has extensive experience in designing some of Vietnam’s best golf courses including four that are open for play: Dalat Palace in Dalat, Ocean Dunes in Phan Thiet, Tam Dao in Hanoi and Montgomerie Links in Danang. In addition to the Geleximco project, IMG Design has another four projects in Vietnam that are under design or construction.

Thanh Thuy (vir.com.vn)