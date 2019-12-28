The 3.86-hectares Itera software development center will be built in two phases from 2018 to 2023, featuring zones for R&D activities of general and hi-tech software and centers for product promotion and database.

Once completed, the project is expected to attract about 6,000 IT workers and generate annual revenue of VND 1.7 trillion (USD 74.8 million).

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Dai Duong speaking at the event. Photo: MoST

Itera is a hi-tech complex that produces, supplies and promotes the use of hi-tech software in both public agencies and private businesses, said ETC Chairman Pham Tien Hung at a ceremony on March 27 where the Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park management board presented an investment approval decision to the company.

The project will develop and apply the latest technologies to produce software for better management in the fields of public management, finance and banking, insurance, transportation and public services, he noted.

It will focus investment on artificial intelligence, big data, analysis and forecast, high-performance computing, cloud computing, embedded software, Internet of Things and others in the era of Industry 4.0. These are technologies Vietnam prioritizes to develop following the Prime Minister’s decision dated November 25, 2014.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Dai Duong expected the center will provide IT solutions for projects in support of Industry 4.0 and help expand the Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park’s software zone.

Located in Thach That and Quoc Oai districts, the 1,586-hectare Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park has been developed a science city hosting investors in biotechnology, information – communication, new material technology, and automation.

Modern infrastructure is being built at the park using the State budget and the official development assistance (ODA) provided by the Japanese government.

As of late 2017, the park had 81 valid investment projects, with a total registered capital of over VND 66 trillion (USD 2.9 million), on an area of 358ha.

Last year, the park attracted many big technological projects, including the Hamvha Techwin company’s USD-200-million Hamvha Aero Engines project.

Source: VNA