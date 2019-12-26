Hoa Binh Construction signs multi-year tech deal with Autodesk

Hoa Binh Construction signed multi-year deal for Autodesk AEC Industry Collection

Hoa Binh’s multi-year commitment to apply BIM to its construction projects includes the use of Autodesk’s BIM 360 project delivery platform to support the integration, digitisation, and automation of workflows for greater productivity. This will be applied across multiple projects to help manage progress, collaborate better, reduce costs and risks, as well as improve the safety and quality of output.

Other tools such as Revit, Civil 3D, InfraWorks, AutoCAD, and others available in the AEC Industry Collection also create a seamless workflow that delivers results for users throughout the entire project lifecycle by connecting design to construction.

Le Viet Hai, chairman of Hoa Binh Construction Group, said, “Autodesk’s technology plays a critical role in the continued growth of our business, enabling us to take on larger, more complex projects. We have been able to seamlessly integrate Autodesk’s solutions with our existing systems due to their flexibility and adaptability. We are confident our use of Autodesk products will further enhance our position in the industry as a leader in construction and BIM adoption.”

BIM is a national policy in Vietnam, with the government aiming to implement guidelines nationwide by 2021. In 2017, Autodesk and Vietnam’s BIM Steering Committee, the Ministry of Construction (MoC) signed an MoU to work together to achieve this objective, with Autodesk providing guidance on BIM global best practices through its experience working with governments across the world to implement BIM guidelines and mandates

Kieu Manh Toan, country manager, Vietnam and Cambodia at Autodesk, added, “We are delighted to support Hoa Binh’s growth and expansion efforts through digital transformation. They are leading the charge in embracing Vietnam’s BIM policy and I have no doubt our partnership will serve as a springboard to achieving the nation’s goal of implementing BIM widely in the industry.”

Hoa Binh Construction Group was established in 1987 in Vietnam and builds civil, industrial, infrastructure, and residential projects. The company has completed over 400 unique construction projects which include the Mizuki Park Project, Le Meridien Five-Star Hotel, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport Extension Terminal. Hoa Binh has also taken on international projects in Malaysia and Myanmar, with plans to engage in projects in Laos, Kuwait, Australia, Canada, Japan, Dubai, and Qatar.