Ho Chi Minh City’s gold shops crowded on the God of Wealth Day

Gold and jwelery shops in District 1 today saw swarms of shoppers rushing to buy gold bars.

Most of the best-selling gold include figurines representing the God of Wealth, 12 animal designation as well as those with Phuc (Happiness), Loc (Prosperity) and Tho (Longevity) written on them.

Gold shops in Ho Chi Minh City are busy on God of Wealth Day due to a large surge in demand

Customers are looking for golden rings to secure good luck

The golden figurines of dogs are best-selling in the Year of the Dog

Due to busy retail trading, gold shops have to work hard to serve a large amount of customers

As gold bar is running out, customers opt for golden jewelery