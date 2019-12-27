Ho Chi Minh City’s gold shops crowded on the God of Wealth Day

Gold and jwelery shops in District 1 today saw swarms of shoppers rushing to buy gold bars.
Most of the best-selling gold include figurines representing the God of Wealth, 12 animal designation as well as those with Phuc (Happiness), Loc (Prosperity) and Tho (Longevity) written on them.
|Gold shops in Ho Chi Minh City are busy on God of Wealth Day due to a large surge in demand
|Customers are looking for golden rings to secure good luck
|The golden figurines of dogs are best-selling in the Year of the Dog
|Due to busy retail trading, gold shops have to work hard to serve a large amount of customers
|As gold bar is running out, customers opt for golden jewelery
|Gold shops remain crowded with customers in the afternoon
