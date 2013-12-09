Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council opens 12th session

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council on December 9 convened its 12th session to review the implementation of this year’s socio-economic goals and set development targets for 2014.
The council’s Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam said the session will focus on the municipal People’s Committee’s reports on the year’s socio-economic and cultural situation, the city’s budget management and the outcomes of tackling voters’ suggestions.
A report presented by Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hong noted the city’s GDP is estimated at 764.4 trillion VND (35.93 billion USD) in 2013, a year-on year increase of 9.3 percent.
Looking back the first three years of its five-year plan from 2011-2013, the city has maintained an annual average GDP growth of 9.6 percent, Hong said, adding that the economic structure has been adjusted in a right direction and the control of inflation has been boosted.
The city targets a GDP growth rate of 9.5-10 percent next year and raises export turnover by 10 percent from this year’s estimated 26.3 billion USD.
Source: VNA
- Quiet Hanoi and bustling Ho Chi Minh City on Black Friday 2019
- Ho Chi Minh City becomes large ‘river’ after heaviest rain this year
- Best and worst medical clinics in Ho Chi Minh City, ranked
- Police hunt for suspects in motorbike robbery in Ho Chi Minh City
- Late PM leaves imprint on Ho Chi Minh City
- Vietjet Air to open Ho Chi Minh City – Pattaya route
- Vietjet to start offering Ho Chi Minh City - Pattaya service in December
- 12-yo boy dies after hit by ball during football class in Ho Chi Minh City
- Party chief lays flowers at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Cuba
- Scientific seminar examines values of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament