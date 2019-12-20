Herbalife Vietnam wins Golden Product for Public Health award in 2019

Five products of Herbalife Vietnam won the Golden Product for Public Health award

Organised by the Vietnam Association of Functional Food (VAFF), the award is based on four key stringent evaluation criteria covering product safety and quality, product efficacy, high standard in production and trading, and outstanding contribution to the local economy and community.

The award seeks to recognise well-embraced functional food products and encourages improvements in the quality, safety and effectiveness of these products in enhancing public health. The award also honours businesses which are abide the law and support scientific research on new functional products with health benefits for consumers.

Nguyen Thanh Dat (middle), head of Corporate Communications, representing Herbalife Vietnam receives the Golden Product for Public Health award

Herbalife nutrition products contain ingredients from trusted sources and go through numerous quality checkpoints during the manufacturing process. Formula 1 Nutritional Shake and Herbalife24 Sports Nutrition range and nutritional supplements have the daily nutrition consumers need, including fibres, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. When combined with eating the right foods and exercising regularly, Herbalife Nutrition products can help people live healthier lives.

Five Herbalife products have been awarded, including Formula 1 Nutrition Shake Mix, Niteworks, Herbalife 24 Formula 1 Sport (Creamy Vanilla), Herbalife 24 Rebuild Strength (Chocolate), and Health Supplement (Personalised Protein Powder).

Assoc. Prof. PhD. Tran Dang, VAFF’s president, delivers a speech at the opening of Golden Product for Public Health awards

Herbalife started operations in Vietnam in November 2009 and has been bringing good nutrition products to Vietnamese customers for 10 years now.

The Vietnam Association of Functional Food (VAFF) is authorised by the Vietnam Ministry of Science and Technology to organise the Golden Product for Public Health awards annually.