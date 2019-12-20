Herbalife Nutrition – success from consistent consumer-driven approach

Vu Van Thang, general director of Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia

Looking back on the 10-year journey of Herbalife Nutrition in Vietnam, what are you most grateful for?

It is undoubtedly the people that life brought into our lives. We would like to express our gratitude to our valued customers, consumers, and related stakeholders for their support and trust which gave our company the opportunity to prove and share Herbalife’s nutrition and health values with the community.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank very single Herbalife Vietnam’s employee and independent member for their contributions and dedication which have helped the company achieve such encouraging results and grow at such an impressive trajectory over the past 10 years.

Could you please share more about the values ​​Herbalife Vietnam has been bringing to the community?

As a global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition is proud to provide high-quality science-backed nutrition products. Through independent members of Herbalife Vietnam – which are also our only distribution channel in the country, Herbalife Nutrition products are directly provided to our consumers. Our independent members are also the ones providing direct support and encouraging consumers to build healthier habits, such as doing regular exercises combined with balanced nutrition as well as making contributions to inspiring the community to live more active and healthier lives.

From your point of view, what are the factors that helped Herbalife Vietnam achieve sic impressive results?

We are always consistent with our customer-focused approach and consumer satisfaction is of utmost importance to us. With our strict quality control process from seed to feed, the quality of Herbalife Nutrition products is always assured and consistent around the world. In my opinion, this is a very important factor that has led to Herbalife Nutrition being embraced by consumers.

In addition, our independent members always work directly with consumers to provide support on the proper use of Herbalife Nutrition products in combination with balanced nutrition and healthy lifestyles, thereby helping customers achieve optimal results from using our products. At the same time, we are constantly improving the quality of our services, notably through applying technology to enhance our customers and consumers’ experiences, such as applying online ordering, I-kiosk order, and automatic sales machines. All these have also helped to enhance the business productivity of our independent members.

Herbalife Vietnam has been rated as one of the top 100 Sustainable Enterprises in Vietnam by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), and ranked in the top 10 in the trading and service category in 2018-2019. Could you please share more about this recognition?

The evaluation of Top 100 Sustainable Businessesis based on the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) developed by the VCCI and updated every year by VCCI experts and members, government authorities, local and international organisations, and many other independent experts. The indexes span sustainability indicators in the areas of economy, environment, and society, and are widely acknowledged as a benchmark for evaluating and ranking Vietnam’s sustainable businesses.

Being given this continued recognition is a source of pride and encouragement for us all. We understand that the implementation of a sustainability agenda is an ongoing process which requires daily efforts from all individuals in an organisation as well as great co-operation from external stakeholders.

What will be the priorities for the next leg of Herbalife Vietnam’s journey?

We will continue to build on our sustainability goals, with priorities on compliance, customer satisfaction, and innovations. Along this journey, we will continue to work closely with all related stakeholders to create shared values for our consumers, our community, our members, and our company. As a global nutrition company, we will always be consistent with our goal of bringing nutrition and health values to the community, making continued contributions to making a healthier Vietnam.