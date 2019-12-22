Helmets for kids program benefits students in Vinh Phuc

By Van Ly

Students at Phu Xuan Primary School are provided with new helmets – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HANOI – AIP Foundation and Vietnam Garment Manufacturing Company provided more than 400 helmets to students at Phu Xuan Primary School in Vinh Phuc Province through the Helmets for Kids program on December 19.

At the event, students learned how to properly wear a helmet and gained a better understanding of road injury prevention through various activities and games.

Nguyen Thao Chi, a fifth grader, said, “Before this event, I knew that I should wear a helmet, but truthfully, my family could not afford one for me. I am so happy that I have this helmet now, and I will always wear it.”

In addition to low rates of helmet wearing, more than 50% of students at the school, which is located in the rural Binh Xuyen District, have parents with low or middle income.

While more than 95% of the students at Phu Xuan Primary School travel to school by motorcycle with adults or alone on bicycles, earlier observations showed that none of them wore helmets.

According to Nguyen Trong Thai, chief of the secretariat of the National Traffic Safety Committee, the issue of children not wearing helmets is of great concern, which highlights the need for strong collaboration from the private sector to address traffic safety issues for children.

“The need for greater road crash prevention awareness at Phu Xuan Primary School is of the utmost importance. Students should not be on our roads without a protective gear for their developing brains. The Helmets for Kids program demonstrates to students, as well as their parents, the importance of wearing a helmet whenever they are traveling on a motorcycle or bicycle,” he said.

Greig Craft, founder and president of AIP Foundation, said, “Changing the culture surrounding road safety is not always easy, but that’s why we start in the classroom by targeting children. The Helmets for Kids program is not only about providing new helmets, it is also about teaching young children important skills which will last throughout their lifetime.

“Through a positive reinforcement approach, students will be able to remind each other, their teachers, and their parents, how to practice safer driving behaviors that can reduce the risk of a horrific tragedy.”