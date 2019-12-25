HCMC –Trung Luong Expressway deterioration blamed on increased traffic

The Saigon Times Daily

A large volume of vehicles travel on the HCMC –Trung Luong Expressway. The expressway has significantly deteriorated – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – The Road Administration Department IV, which oversees the HCMC –Trung Luong Expressway, has proposed that the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam allocate VND107 billion (US$4.6 million) for the repair of the expressway’s surface, as the road has seriously deteriorated.

The expressway’s deterioration was attributed to the increasing volume of vehicles traveling on it, triggered by the end of collecting tolls on the road as of January this year, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported.

According to the Road Administration Department IV, the volume of autos travelling on the expressway has jumped 31%, compared to when tolls were being collected, reaching over 51,000 vehicles per day.

At present, the two road sections leading to the expressway in Dem Market in HCMC and Than Cuu Nghia T-Junction in Tien Giang Province are in need of repair, with many cracks appearing.

As a result, the number of traffic accidents on the expressway increased by 1.5 times over earlier periods.

For the long term, it is estimated that the cost for the repair and upgrade of the expressway will be VND122 billion in 2021 and VND140 billion in 2022, according to the Road Administration Department IV.

The department also proposed that the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam be responsible for the repair of the smart traffic management system on the expressway. The system, which was installed at a cost of US$38.5 million, is currently not operating.

The HCMC –Trung Luong Expressway was built at a cost of nearly VND9.9 trillion and put into service in 2010.