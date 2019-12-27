HCMC to start work on second river bus route early next year

The Saigon Times Daily

A boat operating on the first water bus route in HCMC docks at a station. Work on the second river bus route in HCMC will start early next year – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Work on the second river bus route in HCMC, linking Bach Dang Wharf in District 1 and Lo Gom Port in District 6, will start early next year, according to the municipal Department of Transport.

The route will be linked with the first route, which connects Bach Dang Wharf with Linh Dong Ward in Thu Duc District, to help attract passengers to public waterway services and ease pressure on roads in the city, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported.

A representative of the HCMC Department of Transport said the project is on hold, awaiting the completion of two other projects, the second phase of a water environment improvement project and the building of the Ben Nghe tide control gate, part of a flood tide control project.

The municipal Department of Transport has coordinated with the relevant agencies to remove obstacles hindering the project.

By the end of next year, when the other two projects are completed, the city will put the second river bus route into service.

The department will also work out plans to attract more passengers to the first route.

Accordingly, infrastructure at five stations—Bach Dang, Binh An, Thanh Da, Hiep Binh Chanh and Linh Dong—will be upgraded.

Moreover, the routes of some buses will be adjusted to better serve passengers. The department will draw up a plan to build parking lots at stations.

In the coming months, the department will cooperate with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the governments of the relevant districts to complete procedures to assign land for new stations and add more services for passengers.