HCMC to build hazardous waste treatment plant

By Le Anh

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong (C) and other officials at the groundbreaking ceremony for a hazardous waste treatment plant in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District – PHOTO: TRAN XUAN

HCMC – Construction on HCMC’s first industrial and hazardous waste treatment plant started on December 20 in the city’s outlying district of Binh Chanh.

The municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment and Moc An Chau Logistics Corporation jointly held a groundbreaking ceremony for the plant.

The plant, with a capacity of 500 tons per day, will cover 17 hectares of land in Binh Chanh’s Da Phuoc waste treatment complex. It will specialize in recycling and treating industrial, hazardous waste, medical and waste from farming facilities.

Aside from tackling hazardous solid waste, the plant will also assist with a program of recalling expired transport vehicles.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, officials from Moc An Chau company, which is the project’s investor, pledged to put the plant into service by September 2021.

Pham Duy Tan, chairman of Moc An Chau, said the plant will install advanced technologies, including thermal power, liquid waste treatment, plastic recycling, and oversee the demolishing of expired vehicles. Further, officials said the plant will treat and recycle 70% to 90% of waste into usable materials and products.

According to the Department, the city discharges over 4,000 tons of industrial waste and 400 tons of hazardous waste daily, including 45 tons of hospital waste.

The southern city started work on three waste-to-energy plants during the second half of the year to reduce the proportion of buried waste in the city to 50% by 2020 and 20% by 2025.