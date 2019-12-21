|
|HCMC to build hazardous waste treatment plant
|
|Saturday, Dec 21, 2019,17:01 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- New £7m solar farm powering one of the north's largest water treatment plants.
- Waste treatment companies demand immediate action to get rid of packaging
- Fire crews work through the night to tackle huge blaze at Sunderland waste recycling plant
- Household hazardous waste collection set
- Picture special: Your views of dramatic fire at Sunderland waste recycling plant
- Microplastics more prevalent downstream of treatment plants, research finds
- Dramatic footage as firefighters deal with inferno at Sunderland waste recycling plant
- Turkey repairs water treatment plant in Afrin destroyed by YPG
- Inspectors face charges over waste processing plant
- Turkey to build third nuclear power plant: Erdoğan