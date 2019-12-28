HCMC real estate club sponsors construction of two bridges in Hau Giang

The Saigon Times Daily

The newly opened Song La bridge in Hau Giang Province – PHOTO: COURTESY OF HCMC REAL ESTATE CLUB

HCMC – The HCMC Real Estate Club has financed the construction of two small bridges in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang.

Song La bridge, connecting Long Phu Ward, Long My Town, Hau Giang Province with Ward 2, Nga Nam Town, Soc Trang Province, was opened to traffic on December 24.

The bridge, 3 meters wide and 30 meters long, cost VND487 million. The Social Security Fund of Hau Giang Province contributed VND80 million while the HCMC Real Estate Club and Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group donated VND407 million.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Nguyen Quoc Bao, chairman of the club, said since the club was founded 19 months ago, besides business activities, its members have contributed greatly to improving the lives of communities in remote areas. The club has committed to financing 15 bridges in HCMC and other localities.

The HCMC Real Estate Club and Thinh Tri Law System JSC on the same day broke ground on Muoi Ngay bridge project in Tan Binh Ward, Long My Town.

The bridge is 3 meters wide and 20 meters long, with the construction cost estimated at VND226 million. Scheduled for completion in six months, the bridge will provide local people with better transport.

Smart Energy Solution JSC, a member of the club, will provide solar lights for the two bridges.