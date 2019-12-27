HCMC proposes new industrial park in Binh Chanh

The Saigon Times Daily

Employees at work at a factory in Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park in HCMC. The HCMC government is seeking the prime minister’s approval to draw up a 1/2000-scale zoning plan for a new industrial park in Binh Chanh District – PHOTO: KHOI NGUYEN

HCMC – The HCMC government is seeking the prime minister’s approval to draw up a 1/2000-scale zoning plan for a new industrial park in Pham Van Hai Commune in HCMC’s outlying district of Binh Chanh.

The municipal government told the VietnamPlus news site that the park will cover 380 hectares of land, out of the commune’s total area of 668 hectares. The prime minister had earlier approved the conversion of the land for industrial use.

In the past, the land was used for growing short-term crops, production forests and agro-industrial trees, such as rubber and melaleuca, but its economic efficiency was not high.

If a large-scale industrial park is built there, the competitiveness and attractiveness of the region will be improved, according to the municipal government.

Apart from this, the land is adjacent to a number of industrial parks, including Vinh Loc and Pham Van Hai, resulting in the formation of an industrial park cluster with a high concentration of research, production, trade and goods transport.

The site is also convenient for traffic connections and access to main roads, such as the National Highway 1A, the HCMC-Trung Luong expressway, Ring Road 3 and the route leading to Long An Province.

The HCMC government stated that the site poses multiple advantages for an industrial zone, which will be designed to serve startup activities.

The city is currently home to three processing zones and 16 industrial parks, covering a total of over 4,500 hectares of land.

As planned, HCMC will raise the number to 23 processing and industrial zones next year, overing a total of over 5,820 hectares.

In November, the city government proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment examine the conversion of existing processing and industrial zones into ecological industrial parks and hi-tech industrial parks.

Accordingly, the city also seeks to set up a new industrial park to suit the growth of firms applying advanced technology and to support startups.