HCMC forecast to experience cool weather on Christmas Eve

The Saigon Times Daily

A motorcyclist and her children wear warm clothes on a street in HCMC. HCMC residents are likely to experience cool weather, with temperatures reaching 21-22 degrees Celsius on Christmas Eve – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – HCMC residents are likely to experience cool weather, with temperatures reaching 21-22 degrees Celsius on Christmas Eve.

Le Dinh Quyet, deputy head of the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center, told Tuoi Tre newspaper that a cold air front from the northern region has affected the weather pattern in the southern provinces.

Temperatures in the southeast region may drop below 20 degrees Celsius, while many provinces in the southwest region are forecast to experience temperatures of 22-23 degrees Celsius. However, the highest temperatures in some localities could reach 34 degrees Celsius.

Quyet said that after Christmas on December 26 and 27, unseasonal rain is likely to occur in the southern region, followed by the formation of a tropical depression in the East Vietnam Sea, which could strengthen into a storm.

The southern region was forecast to experience the lowest temperature at 22 degrees Celsius today, December 23, one day before Christmas Eve, while the highest temperature recorded was 34 degrees Celsius, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.