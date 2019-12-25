Hanoi to set up 51 spring flower markets for Tet

The Saigon Times Daily

People buy peach blossoms at a spring flower market in Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Hanoi will organize 51 spring flower markets across the city next month to serve its people ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet).

The flower markets will open from January 4 to 24, 2020 (the tenth day of the twelfth lunar month to Lunar New Year’s Eve). There will be nine markets in Ha Dong District, seven in Tay Ho District, five in Bac Tu Liem District, and four in Son Tay, while each of the other districts will have one to three markets.

The city government has assigned the Department of Industry and Trade to publish the detailed list of spring flower markets’ locations and instruct the districts’ authorities to manage the operations of the markets.

The departments of Transport, Construction, Natural Resources-Environment, and police will be in charge of ensuring safety, order, vehicular traffic, lighting system and waste collection for the flower markets.