Hanh Phuc International Hospital wins JCI Gold Seal of Approval

President and chief executive officer of JCI Paula Wilson handed over the accreditation to CEO Nguyen Thuc Anh

Nguyen Thuc Anh, CEO of Hanh Phuc International Hospital, said, “Our Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation project was officially launched in 2017. During the past two years, more than 600 staff of Hanh Phuc hospital has experienced this challenging but worthy journey together. We often say that JCI standards and tracers are not only an extremely rigorous hospital quality evaluation but also a test of individuals’ stressful responsiveness.”

Addressing the accreditation ceremony, Paula Wilson, president and Chief Executive Officer of JCI, said that, “I highly appreciate your efforts to win JCI accreditation. This is not an easy journey. With JCI, Hanh Phuc International Hospital is ready to reach new heights.”

JCI is an independent not-for-profit organisation which is considered the premier patient safety credential for healthcare facilities in the world. JCI Accreditation standards for hospitals with a set of more than 1,200 Measurable Elements on hospital quality management in both patient-centred and management-centred aspect to ensure leadership involvement and quietly matched with the core value and mission and vision of Hanh Phuc Hospital.

Leaders of Hanh Phuc International Hospital welcomed the JCI accreditation

After nearly 10 years of operations, Hanh Phuc Hospital has acquired patients’ full confidence as a quality service provider among Vietnam’s private hospitals, and the facility is the leading private mother and childcare hospital in the segments of obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, and IVF and is a highly recommended hospital for Vietnamese and foreign patients as well.

Hanh Phuc Hospital has achieved several key important milestones in their lifespan: by 2019, Hanh Phuc Hospital has treated and taken care of more than one million patients, welcomed more than 20 thousand new-born babies. The hospital’s IVF Centre [assisted reproductive center] has brought immense happiness to over 2,000 infertile couples with IVF success rate is more than 50 per cent.

According to statistics from the healthcare sector in 2018, there are about 300,000 international patients in Vietnam, with more than 50,000 inpatients. The number of international customers using services in Hanh Phuc is also increasing, accounting for 5 per cent of the total number of patients visiting, including many patients from countries with advanced medical facilities of Europe and the USA, Australia, Japan, and Korea, among others.

Thus far, Hanh Phuc International Hospital has won the prestigious 3rd Class Labour Award in 2018, International RTAC certificate in IVF, two Gold awards and one Excellent award of AHMA in Asia Hospital Management Conference in 2018, 2019.

