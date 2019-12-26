Grab, Shopee tie up to offer 1-hour delivery

Giant ride-hailing firm Grab, which is one of the most frequently used online-to-offline mobile platforms in Southeast Asia, teams up with e-commerce platform Shopee for a new one-hour delivery service. — Photo courtesy of Grab

Southeast Asias largest ride-hailing firm Grab and e-commerce platform Shopee have teamed up to launch a one-hour delivery service for online shoppers in Viet Nam.

The partnership deal aims to improve incomes for Grabs delivery partners and delivery times and lower the order cancelation rates for vendors.

Under the partnership, Shopee customers can now enjoy express delivery on GrabExpress on a daily basis, including holidays.

The new service, available to sellers and buyers in HCM City and Ha Noi, is expected to further improve customers shopping experience on the Shopee platform.

GrabExpress delivery partners are also likely to see their incomes rise thanks to the increasing number of orders from Shopee.

Nguyen Ngoc Trang, a representative of Grab Viet Nam, said shopping emergencies have become more prevalent than ever, and to address them Grab has partnered with Shopee to enable a truly fast form of express delivery.

“Packages will be delivered within one hour from being picked up from the store by the GrabExpress delivery staff.”

With this co-operation deal, customers will never have to worry about issues such as ruining heels outside a formal event or forgetting to buy a gift for a friends birthday party.

The partnership is also part of Grabs commitment to improve everyones on-demand digital experience.

“We are continuously innovating the transport and logistics industry to deliver an excellent level of convenience our consumers deserve,” he said.

“The partnership with Shopee is a testament to our commitment to further improve our consumers Grab experience and address their needs beyond transportation.”

Grab users can also enjoy other GrabExpress features such as real-time monitoring and multiple booking for quicker and safer dispatch of parcels.

Shopee is constantly implementing upgrades to make the express system even better.

Grab hopes to become a super-app platform providing the most important services in everyday life, including transportation, food delivery, goods delivery, cashless payments, and more.

Unlike previous tie-ups, this time Grab and Shopee are “playing big” as they operate in the two largest e-commerce markets in HCM City and Ha Noi, according to Trang.

Analysts believe delivery services offering the quickest delivery times will win the market.

Tran Tuan Anh, managing director of Shopee Viet Nam, said with the launch of the one-hour delivery service the company wants to offer the best services and special deals to customers.

“We also aim to establish partnerships with top brands to contribute to Viet Nams e-commerce growth.”

This is not the first time Grab has joined hands with marketplaces to lure customers.

In October 2018 GrabExpress teamed up with Sendo for express delivery services in HCM City within three hours.

In February this year it tied up with the omni-channel sales and management platform Sapo to launch its delivery integration service.

Singapore-based Grab has recently announced plans to invest an additional US$500 million in Viet Nam over the next five years to launch new services and expand its transport, food and payments networks.

Valued at $14 billion and backed by Japanese tech investor SoftBank Group, Grab began in 2012 as a taxi-booking app, gradually diversifying into e-payments, microlending and insurance.

It currently operates in eight countries in Southeast Asia.

Since entering Viet Nam in 2014 it has grown as a ride hailing platform for cars, taxis and bikes and logistics and food delivery. — VNS