Gov’t chief chats with business community

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

The event drew the attendance of 1,000 delegates including ministerial, sectorial, and local leaders, business associations. This was the third dialogue between the Vietnamese Government leader and the business circle since he took office in 2016.

Via the conference, the Government is determined to boosting Viet Nam’s business and competitive environment so the country can enter ASEAN’s leading positions, and standing by the business community. In 2019, Viet Nam is expected to witness 136,000 newly-established enterprises, bringing the total number of operating businesses to about 760,000 enterprises.

In addition, the PM also expects to send a strong message that as the world is changing with strong integration, environmental problems, emerging social issues, it is necessary for the business community and businessmen to foster solidarity, uphold the sense of national pride; show responsibility for the community, society, and country in favor of national independence, sustainability, and might.

On this occasion, the PM and other Governmental members will listen to comments and solutions raised by enterprises, experts, associations, and international organizations with a view to perfecting the business environment in Viet Nam which ranks fifth in ASEAN and 70th in the world.

The conference also hopes to seek a range of solutions and new policies which will promote the business community and generate 1 million enterprises by 2020.