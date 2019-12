Former HCMC leader jailed seven years for illegal land transfer

The Saigon Times Daily

Former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Huu Tin appears at his first-instance trial – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – Former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Huu Tin was sentenced to seven years in prison for his involvement in the illegal handover of a public 2,300-square-meter plot of land at 15 Thi Sach Street in District 1, HCMC.

The HCMC People’s Court handed down its sentences to the 62-year-old Tin and four other ex-officials for their roles in the handover of the prime land to Danang-based Bac Nam 79 Construction JSC, owned by notorious business tycoon Phan Van Anh Vu, alias Vu Nhom, reported the local media.

The responsibility largely lies with Tin, while the others are accountable for their negligence and improper advice regarding the principle behind the transfer of the land to the company, according to the court.

As a result, Tin was found guilty of breaking regulations on the management and use of State-owned property, leading to losses and wastefulness, based on the 2015 Penal Code.

For the same charge, Dao Anh Kiet, 62, former director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, was given six years and six months behind bars.

Truong Van Ut, 49, former deputy head of the department’s Land Management Division; Le Van Thanh, 56, former deputy chief of the HCMC People’s Committee Office; and Nguyen Thanh Chuong, 44, former head of the office’s Urban Division, received five, four and three years in jail, respectively.

The 44-year-old businessman, Vu, moonlighted as an operative for the General Department of Intelligence with the Ministry of Public Security in 2009 and left the organization in 2017.

While serving as chairman of Bac Nam 79 Construction, Vu used this company as a front for the General Department of Intelligence and urged leaders of the ministry to sign various documents that were sent to the HCMC government.

This move was intended to make it possible for his company to lease the prime land without going through the due process of bidding. The land was said to be needed for the ministry’s professional operations.

At the time, a steering committee in charge of the rearrangement and handling of public houses and land in HCMC had already handed over the land to Giai Phong Film Co., Ltd, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

However, due to pressure from the Ministry of Public Security, Tin did not follow prevailing regulations. He had served as vice chairman of the city in charge of construction, land and environmental issues between 2011 and 2016.

The then-vice chairman failed to report the proposal to then-city chairman Le Hoang Quan, who was at the time heading the steering committee, for feedback. Instead, he asked the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment to provide guidance on legal procedures.

Kiet, Ut, Thanh and Chuong offered their advice to Tin, who finally approved the lease deal in June 2015, restricting the company from being able to transfer, sublease or mortgage the prime land or contribute its land use rights in place of capital.

However, Tin signed another decision later that year allowing the company to become an investor for a trading, service and apartment complex project on the land and changing its land use purpose, thus completing the sale to Vu.

Vu and his partners set up a company, called Novahome Madison, to build the 18-story Madison Tower in the complex and put it up for sale and lease.

Novahome Madison signed deposit contracts with 114 clients who intended to purchase or lease the building’s apartments, earning revenue in excess of VND1 trillion.

In court, Tin admitted he was wrong to agree, in principle, with the lease and explained that the Ministry of Public Security had told him that Bac Nam 79 was “a very specialized enterprise and intelligence unit for economic and security purposes.”

He added, “If a regular enterprise had applied for the lease of State-run land, the application approval process would have been different.”

Bac Nam 79 Construction was not required to pay compensation for assets and architectural objects on the land nor rent for the land, which was against prevailing regulations.

The errors made by Tin and his accomplices caused losses of VND6.7 billion for the State since the company received support while violating the law, as well as losses from land use rights worth over VND800 billion.

The 15 Thi Sach complex has now been handed over to the HCMC government.