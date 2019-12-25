Former HCMC leader appears in court tomorrow

The Saigon Times Daily

Nguyen Huu Tin, who served as vice chairman of HCMC between 2011 and 2016, will be brought to court on December 26 on alleged charges of State property mismanagement– PHOTO: PHAP LUAT TP.HCM

HCMC – Former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Huu Tin, 62, will stand trial tomorrow, December 26, for his alleged involvement in the sale of a public plot of land, resulting in losses of over VND800 billion (US$34 million) for the State.

His accomplices include Dao Anh Kiet, 62, former director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment; Truong Van Ut, 49, former deputy head of the department’s Land Management Division; Le Van Thanh, 56, former deputy chief of the HCMC People’s Committee Office; and Nguyen Thanh Chuong, 44, former head of the office’s Urban Division.

The suspects were indicted for infringing upon regulations on the management and use of State-owned property leading to losses and wastefulness, based on Article 219 of the 2015 Penal Code. The offense is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.

The former officials were involved in the illegal handover of a 2,300-square-meter lot at 15 Thi Sach Street in District 1, HCMC, to one of the companies owned by now-jailed business tycoon Phan Van Anh Vu, alias Vu Nhom.

The 44-year-old businessman moonlighted as an operative for the General Department of Intelligence with the Ministry of Public Security in 2009, and left the organization in 2017.

The court has summoned 18 individuals and organizations with related rights and obligations. They included the HCMC People’s Committee, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Giai Phong Film Co., Ltd., and some departments from the HCMC government.

According to the indictment, Vu, while serving as chairman of Danang-based Bac Nam 79 Construction JSC, used this firm as a front for the General Department of Intelligence.

In 2014 he signed many legal documents and asked the then-leaders of the ministry to sign various documents that were sent to the HCMC government.

This move was to make it possible for his company to lease the prime land with a no-bid contract for the ministry’s professional operations.

Since the permission was granted, his company had collaborated with other firms to carry out a construction project for his own gain.

Tin, who was serving as the municipal deputy chairman in charge of construction and land management between 2011 and 2016, approved the lease deal in June 2015, restricting the company from being able to transfer, sublease or mortgage the prime land, or contribute its land use rights in place of capital.

However, Tin signed another decision later that year allowing the company to become an investor for a trading, service and apartment complex project, including an 18-story structure.

He later instructed the company to work with the city’s agencies to complete preparatory procedures for the project. As a result, the local government approved the project in May 2016.

Kiet, Ut, Thanh and Chuong allegedly sought advice from Tin in handing over the land to the company. The company was not required to pay compensation for assets and architectural objects on the land, nor rent for the land, which was against prevailing regulations.

Their errors caused losses of VND6.7 billion to the State, since the company received support while violating the law, as well as losses from land use rights worth over VND800 billion.

Also, Vu and his trading partners put the 18-story building up for sale and lease, earning revenues of more than VND1 trillion.