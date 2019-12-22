Flower festival kicks off in Dalat

The Saigon Times Daily

Miss World 2013 Megan Young, the festival’s director Hoang Nhat Nam, and Miss Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh (L-R) attend the opening ceremony – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The eighth Dalat Flower Festival has kicked off with a brilliant opening ceremony at Lam Vien Square on December 20 in the resort city in Lam Dong Province.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, leaders of cities and provinces nationwide, representatives from the embassies of several countries, flower villages, businesses, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh, and thousands of visitors.

The ceremony began with a clip introducing Dalat City, followed by stage performances by hundreds of singers and dancers.

Addressing the event, Doan Van Viet, chairman of Lam Dong Province, said the province has favorable natural conditions, landscapes, soil and weather for agricultural and tourism development, Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

The biennial Dalat Flower Festival is a major cultural event to honor the Central Highlands province’s flowers, organic farm produces, silk, and promote cultural identity and tourist attractions in Dalat City and other localities in Lam Dong.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh spoke highly of Lam Dong authorities’ efforts in unleashing local potentials and strengths, helping develop Dalat and Bao Loc into smart and green cities to attract more domestic and international tourists.

Following the unique art performances, the ceremony concluded with a flower parade and firework displays.

With the theme “Dalat and Flowers”, the eighth Dalat Flower Festival runs until December 24 with many exciting activities. In addition to showcasing colorful flowers grown locally, this year’s festival also promotes the province’s tea and silk products.