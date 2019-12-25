According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Taiwan is a promising market. Besides, demand from around 300,000 Vietnamese living in Taiwan also contributes to boosting bilateral trade.

Tran Nhat Trung, Secretary General of the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, said there was still much potential for exports, especially of agro-forestry and fishery products.

But experts said Taiwan had strict regulations related to food safety and hygiene and quarantine of agro-forestry and fishery imports.

They were also regularly revised and modified, causing difficulties for Vietnam’s agricultural exports, they said.

Taiwanese usually do not store food, so goods should be packed in compact sizes with nice designs and full information about them and instruction for use, according to the experts.

With their rising income, Taiwanese tend to try new products, and so enterprises taking their goods there need to advertise and market and provide information about them.

Taiwanese consumers rarely worry about prices once a product has sufficient information and gains their trust.

Nguyen The Hung, deputy director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s HCM City Branch, said besides ensuring product quality Vietnamese exporters also needed to provide all documents and certificates related to their products, including certificate of origin, quarantine certificate and results of testing for residual chemicals in agricultural products.

To penetrate the Taiwan market, businesses should establish relationships with importers to bring goods into supermarkets, the main distribution system there, he added.

An official from the Taiwan External Trade Development Council said every year Taiwan organizes major exhibitions such as the Taipei International Food Show where Vietnamese enterprises could study the market as well as promote their products.

With bilateral trade growing in recent years, both Vietnam and Taiwan rank in each other’s top 10 trade partners.

Vietnam exports mobile phones and parts, apparel and aquatic products to Taiwan and buys machinery, equipment and accessories.

Source: VNA