Festival highlights Hanoi agricultural products, trade villages

Agricultural products showcased at the festival – Photo: hanoimoi

The event was held by the People’s Committee of Hanoi and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, with the aim of promoting Hanoi agricultural products and trade villages and boosting cooperation opportunities with other provinces across the country.

The four-day festival features various activities including exhibitions and trade promotion activities with the participation of 150 units.

As many as 300 pavilions are showcasing typical agricultural and craft products and distinguished dishes of Hanoi.

Visitors will also have a chance to admire performances by artisans from Hanoi’s traditional craft villages such as bamboo and rattan crafting, embroidery, and conical hat making.

Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Van Suu said that Hanoi agricultural products and trade villages have promoted their strengths, contributing to enhancing the living standards of the people and the general development of the city.

The festival is expected to introduce the achievements of Hanoi’s agriculture sector and to provide a venue for enterprises and farmers to promote their products and seek business opportunities.

Theo NDO