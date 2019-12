Family of ex-minister returns entire bribe of US$3 million

Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son speaks at his first-instance trial, held in Hanoi on December 2019 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The family of former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son has handed over VND66 billion in cash, equivalent to the US$3 million in bribes taken in connection with a notorious TV firm acquisition.

The announcement was made just one day before the Hanoi People’s Court makes its ruling in the first-instance trial against the 66-year-old Son, who served as minister between 2011 and 2016, and 13 others, tomorrow, December 28.

The accused were involved in the now-cancelled agreement that saw MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), overpay for a 95% stake in the loss-making private pay TV provider Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), which led to over VND6.59 trillion (US$283 million) in losses.

On December 20, the People’s Procuracy of Hanoi City proposed a 16-18 year prison sentence to Son for breaking regulations on the management and use of public investment, leading to serious consequences, and a death sentence for accepting a bribe.

He took the US$3 million bribe in cash at his private residence on Ly Nam De Street in Hanoi-based Ba Dinh District from former AVG chairman Pham Nhat Vu, 47, after the stake acquisition deal was completed in 2015.

A court official told Tuoi Tre newspaper today that the family of the ex-Cabinet member had paid back the entire bribe amount and that payment invoices had already been sent to the court.

Earlier, more than VND500 million in his savings account and his house were frozen.

At a court session on December 24, Son sought clemency from the panel of judges to reduce his proposed sentence so that he could continue his life and return to his wife, children and grandchildren after years of rehabilitation behind bars.

Speaking to Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper, Lawyer Dang Van Cuong, a member of the Hanoi Bar Association, cited Article 40 of the 2015 Penal Code as saying that any individual sentenced to death for embezzlement or passive bribery who has returned at least three-quarters of the property embezzled or bribes taken would have their death penalty commuted to life imprisonment.

“The regulation applies after the sentence takes legal effect. Before or during the trial, if the accused pay money to remedy the consequences, law enforcement agencies consider it a mitigating circumstance,” he explained.