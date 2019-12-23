|
|Ex-minister’s family returns VND21 billion in bribe money
|
|Monday, Dec 23, 2019,19:13 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- The Latest: Defense lawyer says no evidence of bribe money
- Ex-MLB pitcher Curt Schilling to raise money for Maine GOP
- Ex-Knick Sprewell returns to MSG, 2 days after Oakley’s ban
- LeBron James explains how he convinced his family returning to Cleveland was right decision
- Ex-wrestler Superfly returns to court for competency hearing
- Florida fans drop money on Auburn players, chant ‘FBI!’
- View the nominees for the Family Fare High School Athlete of the Week, April 16
- Ex-banker pleads guilty to US charge in FIFA probe
- Prosecutor says 3 soccer officials made fortune off bribes
- Lok Sabha elections: It rains money every poll season in Tamil Nadu