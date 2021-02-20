Nation Ex-minister sentenced to life in jail in AVG-MobiFone case The Saigon Times Daily Saturday, Dec 28, 2019,18:25 (GMT+7) Ex-minister sentenced to life in jail in AVG-MobiFone caseThe Saigon Times Daily Nguyen Bac Son (L), former Minister of Information and Communications, his successor Truong Minh Tuan (R), and former MobiFone board chairman Le Nam Tra (2nd R) hear the court’s chair hand down their sentences on December 28 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Nguyen Bac Son, who led the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) between 2011 and 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting a US$3 million bribe in connection with MobiFone’s murky TV firm acquisition deal. The Hanoi People’s Court this morning, December 28, delivered its verdict for the former 66-year-old minister and 13 others for their involvement in the now-cancelled deal that saw the MIC’s MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation overpay for a 95% stake in the private pay TV provider Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), reported the local media. The panel of judges said that Son was the mastermind behind the stake acquisition deal. The then-MobiFone general director Cao Duy Hai, 58, had repeatedly told Son that the project had serious issues. Hai warned of the financial risk facing the… Read full this story

