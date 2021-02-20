Nation Ex-minister requests life instead of death sentence in AVG-MobiFone case The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019,19:03 (GMT+7) Ex-minister requests life instead of death sentence in AVG-MobiFone caseThe Saigon Times Daily Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son has his final say on December 24 before the court makes its ruling later this week – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son, who is facing the death penalty for taking a bribe of US$3 million in connection with a notorious TV firm acquisition, has sought clemency from the panel of judges. The People’s Procuracy of Hanoi City today, December 24, let the 66-year-old Son and 13 other accused have their final say at their first-instance trial before the court makes its ruling this Saturday, December 28, reported the local media. They were involved in the now-aborted deal that saw State-run MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), overpay for a 95% stake in the loss-making private pay TV provider Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG), which led to over VND6.59 trillion (US$283 million) in losses. The former minister, Son, expressed appreciation for the Investigative Police Agency, under the Ministry of Public… Read full this story

Ex-minister requests life instead of death sentence in AVG-MobiFone case have 299 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 24, 2019. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.