Nation Ex-minister faces death penalty over MobiFone-AVG deal The Saigon Times Daily Friday, Dec 20, 2019,20:22 (GMT+7) Ex-minister faces death penalty over MobiFone-AVG dealThe Saigon Times Daily Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son (L) and his successor, Truong Minh Tuan (R), appear in court in December 2019 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son is facing the death penalty for accepting a bribe of US$3 million in connection with a notorious TV firm acquisition, which led to over VND6.59 trillion (US$283 million) in losses. The People’s Procuracy of Hanoi City today, December 20, recommended penalties against the 66-year-old Son and 13 others, who were involved in the now-aborted deal that saw State-run MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation overpay for a 95% stake in the loss-making private pay TV provider Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG). Prosecutors were quoted by the Vietnam News Agency as saying that the proposed sentences were handed down based on the severity of the legal violations committed by each of the accused, their personal records, extenuating and aggravating circumstances and signs of remorse or restitution. Therefore, the procuracy handed down a 16-18 year prison sentence for Son for infringing regulations on the management… Read full this story

