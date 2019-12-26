Ex-leader in HCMC admits guilt in public land transfer

The Saigon Times Daily

Former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Huu Tin attends his first-instance trial – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Huu Tin admitted his wrongdoing in the transfer of a public plot of land to a private firm, owned by notorious business tycoon Phan Van Anh Vu, aka Vu Nhom, but denied being the mastermind behind the deal for any personal gain.

The HCMC People’s Court today, December 26, opened a first-instance trial against the 62-year-old Tin and four other people for their roles in the handover of a 2,300-square-meter lot at 15 Thi Sach Street in District 1 to Danang-based Bac Nam 79 Construction JSC, reported the local media.

While serving as vice chairman of the city in charge of construction, land and environmental issues between 2011 and 2016, Tin received an official letter from the Ministry of Public Security, which suggested the city government make it possible for Bac Nam 79 – a front for the ministry – to lease the prime land for the ministry’s professional operations.

He allegedly instructed that Le Van Thanh, 56, then-deputy chief of the HCMC People’s Committee Office, ask the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment to prepare legal procedures for leasing the site.

Tin told the court that the housing and land complex at 15 Thi Sach Street belonged to the State.

Therefore, lease procedures had to follow the arrangement of the city government, in alignment with the plan of a local steering committee in charge of the rearrangement and handling of public houses and land, led by the then HCMC chairman Le Hoang Quan.

At that time, the steering committee handed over the complex to Giai Phong Film Co., Ltd., under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Tin was not a member of the committee.

Tin said the official letter was brief in length and was without any attached document, resulting in his inability to determine the legality of the site.

Therefore, he wrote a few words in the letter, asking the then-deputy chief of the municipal government’s office Thanh to prepare an official letter, which was later sent to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment for their advice on land lease procedures.

“This was against the order (of the procedures),” he admitted.

“On what basis did the defendant (Tin) sign an official letter that let Bac Nam 79 lease the land?” asked the court’s chair.

In response, he admitted he was wrong to agree, in principle, with the lease, and explained the reason that the Ministry of Public Security had told him that Bac Nam 79 was “a very specialized enterprise and intelligence unit for economic and security purposes.”

He added, “If a normal enterprise applied for the lease of State-run land, the application approval process would be different.”

He cited prevailing regulations as saying that the handover of public land must go through auctions, or must be decided by the prime minister, but he failed to do so due to the explanation of the ministry.

He accepted all of the allegations, but asked the municipal court and procuracy to reconsider his role as the mastermind of the transfer. He said he did not have any personal motives and did not profit from the transfer.

Le Van Thanh (L), former deputy chief of the HCMC People’s Committee Office, sits next to Nguyen Thanh Chuong, former head of the office’s Urban Division, in the courtroom on December 26 – PHOTO: TNO

Asked by the court, deputy chief of the city’s government office Thanh said Tin’s testimony is true and admitted his wrongdoing in advising his ex-superior to approve, in principle, in contravention of prevailing regulations.

The former head of the office’s Urban Division, Nguyen Thanh Chuong, 44, who wrote the official letter for Thanh to sign, and sent it to the department for their advice, told the court that he was not wrong in accurately conveying Tin’s feedback.

“As the vice chairman of the city, he made the instructions and I drafted them in writing to be submitted to the (municipal people’s) committee,” he said, adding that it was not until when he had worked with investigators that he became aware of his wrongdoing.

Chuong also accepted the accusations against him, but urged the court to reexamine his role.

According to the indictment, Bac Nam 79 Construction JSC was not required to pay compensation for assets and architectural objects on the land, nor rent for the land, which violated prevailing regulations.

Vu and his partners illegally built an 18-story building, called Madison Tower, on the complex, and put it up for sale and lease, earning revenues of more than VND1 trillion.