English speaking contest attracts over 180 students

By Truc Nhu

Contestants and organizers pose for a group photo at the end of the contest – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – Over 180 students aged between three and 22 competed in an English speaking contest in HCMC on December 29.

The ninth contest was organized by Khoa Tri Foreign Language Center and Smart Learn English Center, and included two categories namely “You Can Do It” for students between three and 12 years old and “Youth Never Say Can’t” for those aged from 13 to 22.

Speaking at the event, Doan Thi Thu Thuy, director of the two foreign language centers, said the contest helped the students improve not only their confidence in expressing ideas and speaking in front of a crowd but also teamwork and organizational skills, which are essential soft skills in the modern society.

In the You Can Do It category, Nguyen Ngoc Bao Han, Luu Thanh Bang, Nguyen Chan Hung, Pham Vu Thuy Anh, and Tran Gia Linh won the first prize in the ABC, Starters, Movers, Flyers, and KET levels, respectively.

Nguyen Duong Nhat Hoang won the first prize while Bui Ngoc Nam Anh and Nguyen Phuc An Khang came second and third, respectively in the Youth Never Say Can’t category.

In addition, a group of three students comprising Tran Doan Minh Hoang, Doan Le Thuy Lam and Mai Vinh Khang won the Impressive Presentation award for their presentation titled “A trip to America”.

The event was also attended by some former contestants, who are now successful people. “English is not only a tool for communication but also for cultural exchange and working in an international environment. The contest helped me become more confident in speaking English and easily adapt to a new environment,” one of them shared.