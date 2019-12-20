Energy partners ramp up calls for DPPA pilot

Fuelled by its rising energy demand, Vietnam co-operates with global partners to further develop renewable energies

The Vietnam Energy Partnership Group (VEPG) and its associates returned on December 10 with its third high-level meeting, addressing key policy development processes and other activities to boost development of the Vietnamese energy sector. Direct power purchase agreements (DPPA) were once again mentioned, with a suggested legal framework for pilot rolling out. Although the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Vietnam Low Emission Energy Programme, working in conjunction with the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), has now been performing for years, there is no defined plan for a pilot programme.

The ERAV plans to propose to the leaders of the MoIT and the government to review implementation of a legal framework and a pilot programme on off-site virtual renewables DPPA in 2020.

The DPPA mechanism that will allow businesses in Vietnam to purchase from private renewable energy firms lends an enormous opportunity for solar and wind developers. Over 30 large international and domestic businesses represented by the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance Vietnam are supporting this effort, and emphasised the critical need for accurate power market data to support low-risk transactions to power the clean energy revolution in Vietnam.

International firms, especially giant tech, lead the trend as many begin to either commit to going 100 per cent renewable, or establish science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Google, Apple, Coca-Cola, and ABB are among those leading the clean charge.

Previously Brian Hull, ABB’s country managing director in Vietnam explained to VIR, “this trend is growing rapidly as large companies are paying more attention to the sustainability of their businesses through their commitments to reduce CO2 emissions. Moreover, pressure is growing on businesses to become more sustainable, thanks to initiatives such as the Paris Agreement, national and local targets to cut carbon emissions, and more environmentally-conscious consumers.”

Customers and employers are also demanding sustainable products, Hull added. “At the business-to-business level, the reduction of supply chain emissions for a buying company enhances its reputation significantly.”

The trend is not only found in the Fortune 500 companies with strong commitments, but also in their supply chain partners. Operating enterprises in Vietnam are likely to be piloted, with Electricity of Vietnam remaining the wholesaler of power between the produce and the consumer.

The VEPG have noted that for a DPPA mechanism to roll out, it may be necessary to start with existing laws and gradual improvement of the legal framework based on outcomes from the pilot mechanism. Results from current legal reviews show that it is essential to develop a robust legal framework in which DPPA is one of the options for renewable generators.

This legal framework could follow documents including a decision of the prime minister on implementation of the DPPA being a separate mechanism and operating in parallel with the feed-in tariff mechanism, so that renewable energy developers can opt for either, according to a VEPG report of June’s high-level policy dialogue featuring the USAID and the ERAV.

The framework could also consider and approve electricity system infrastructure service fees to carry out DPPA transactions; study and issue specific regulations on licensing for DPPA-involved generators who are active in both generation and retail sales in a single license; and guide circular provisions on grid connection through publication of a grid code along with required financial commitments. Besides the DPPA, the VEPG report analysed progress in implementation of the 40 policy recommendations formulated by five technical working groups and adopted at the VEPG’s second high-level meeting in November 2018.

The VEPG was established in June 2017 as an agreement between the Vietnamese government and its development partners with the purpose of strengthening mutual partnerships and better aligning and co-ordinating external support to the Vietnamese energy sector.

The overall objective of the VEPG is to work towards effective and efficient international support to sustainable energy development in Vietnam, in line with national law and international agreements, of which Vietnam is a member. The VEPG is chaired by the MoIT and co-chaired by the delegation of the European Union to Vietnam and the World Bank.