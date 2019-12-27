EC to review Vietnam’s efforts to get yellow card lifted

The Saigon Times Daily

Fishing boats operating in the sea. The EC will review Vietnam’s efforts to meet yellow card recommendations over the next six months – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The European Commission (EC) will send a delegation to Vietnam within the next six months to review the country’s execution of the EC’s recommendations, to have the yellow card on its seafood removed.

At a press briefing in Hanoi on December 26, Nguyen Thi Trang Nhung, deputy director of the Science-Technology and International Cooperation Department, under the Directorate of Fisheries, said that a delegation of the EC’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries had made a working trip in Vietnam from November 5 to 14 to review the country’s execution of the commission’s recommendations to fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

On December 19, the EC announced the results of the working trip, praising Vietnam’s cooperation in providing information during the trip, according to a report on the Vietnamplus news site.

According to the delegation, Vietnam had made progress in addressing IUU fishing, compared with the results of the first inspection in May last year. The country has deployed the Law on Fisheries and related regulations.

It has also achieved positive results in the monitoring and control of fishing boats through the installation of monitoring systems.

However, the EC delegation also pointed out the shortcomings of the local fishery sector, such as the slow installation of monitoring systems on fishing boats, light and ineffective penalties against those caught violating the rules in foreign waters and the lack of evidence of seafood products’ origins.

The EC confirmed that it would not lift the yellow card on Vietnam’s seafood until the country completely clamps down on IUU fishing.

The commission also made recommendations, including revising the legal framework, enhancing the supervision of fishing boats and ensuring clear origins for seafood products.

Nhung said that the fishery sector and localities would review all fishing boats and impose heavy sanctions on those caught conducting IUU fishing activities.