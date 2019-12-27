|
|EC to review Vietnam’s efforts to get yellow card lifted
|
|Friday, Dec 27, 2019,18:43 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Meeting reviews Vietnam’s efforts for ASEAN community
- Yellow card for China on trade, says US consul general in Hong Kong
- ICC target tougher ball-tampering sanctions; red, yellow cards for culture of respect
- Rangers star Morelos has yellow card for ‘dive’ against Dundee overturned
- Familiar face to referee Liverpool v Roma and he's not shy with yellow cards
- EU reviews Vietnam’s economic performance
- Vietnam joins “Red Card” campaign against child labour
- Vietnam’s biggest card service unions to be merged
- Gathering reviews Vietnam’s development efforts
- EU, Vietnam free trade could ‘lift millions’ out of poverty