Dialogue looks into post-war bomb, mine recovery measures

At the dialogue to discuss measures resolving the lingering consequences of unexploded ordnances (UXO) and toxic chemicals left by wars (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Measures to resolve the lingering consequences of unexploded ordnances (UXO) and toxic chemicals left by wars throughout the country were discussed at a dialogue held by the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war UXO and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Office 701) on December 25. The event was attended by Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Head of Office 701 ; and representatives from the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange (AO) and Dioxin and competent agencies. Along with bold moves to ensure healthcare and jobs for AO/dioxin victims , the participants looked into measures to enhance state management in the inspection and war aftermath alleviation. Domestic and international cooperation to assist AO/dioxin and landmine victims was highlighted at the event. As a core force in the settlement of post-war consequences work, the High Command of Chemicals has joined hands with both domestic and foreign organisations to complete 19 projects on research, evaluation… Read full this story

