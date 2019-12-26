Danang plans overnight entertainment for tourists

By Nhan Tam

Tourists seen at Pham Van Dong beach, Danang City. The city has plentiful services in the daylight, but night life activities are poor – PHOTO: NHAN TAM

DANANG – The Danang City Tourism Department will advise the municipal government to submit a plan to the prime minister to develop 24-hour entertainment services.

According to Truong Thi Hong Hanh, the department’s director, this is one of many immediate and long-term solutions to expand night-time tourism, partly boosting the city’s night economy.

The city is planning to develop night life in An Thuong tourist area in Ngu Hanh Son District, which is along the coast and mostly home to Western tourists, in addition to opening the Bach Dang Walking Street and Night Market project along the Han river.

Domestic cruise ships, the Cham museum and Danang Art museum will operate until 9 p.m. More cultural and tourism events will be organized daily on the two banks of the Han river, instead of only on weekends, as at present. Also, some night life tourism programs will be proposed.

Tran Chi Cuong, head of the Economics and Budget Committee at the municipal People’s Council, said 24-hour entertainment areas should be located far from residential areas.

The former deputy director of the Danang City Tourism Department proposed several locations that tourism service businesses can remain open throughout the night, such as the eastern riverside areas on Hai Thang Chin, Bach Dang and Tran Hung Dao streets, An Thuong quarter and coastal streets linking Truong Sa, Vo Nguyen Giap and Hoang Sa.

However, Cuong said the tourism department should conduct more studies about the habits of local residents, as well as the current trend of tourists to Danang, before drafting the night economy development plan.

Additionally, Vu Xuan Vien, director of the Danang Police Department, recommended that officials carefully consider opening entertainment services, such as bars, pubs, and restaurants, after midnight due to matters related to security and drugs. Vien explained that most tourists go to bed after 12 midnight.

Matthias Wiesmann, general manager of Furama Resort Danang, told the Saigon Times that expanding the night economy does not necessarily mean allowing bars to remain open until midnight. He suggested that Danang needs to organize various activities throughout the night, especially on the beach, to attract visitors.

Meanwhile, some travel companies had similar ideas, noting that large tourist sites, such as Sun World Ba Na Hills, Than Tai Hotspring or Asia Park should be encouraged to offer entertainment services at night.

Projects, including a theme park next to Hai Thang Chin Monument, the Fireworks Display complex, Ngu Hanh Son cultural park, a duty-free area and Japan night street, should also be implemented soon, in a bid to expand tourism attractions.

“The municipal People’s Committee has assigned us to lead the group to develop the Danang Night Economy Development Master Plan. The group is responsible for proposing a piloting mechanism for developing the night economy, mainly in three services – food and beverages, shopping and entertainment,” Hanh said.