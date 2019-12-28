|
|Credit growth below expectations
|
|Saturday, Dec 28, 2019,18:34 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- SBV’s credit growth target achievable: Economists
- Bank system’s credit growth target unlikely to be reached
- Many lenders report high credit growth
- HP posts double-digit sales growth as it continues to dominate the PC market
- Credit unions will use a proportion of €9bn in lending capacity to reduce SME lending costs
- KPMG: Tech CEOs fear ‘return to territorialism’ as risk for growth
- HPE breaks growth streak, but strong earnings please investors
- HPE breaks growth streak, but earnings beat forecasts
- HPE's but earnings and outlook beat forecasts, but sales growth stalls
- HPE's earnings and outlook beat forecasts, but sales growth stalls