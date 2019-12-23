Countdown event to celebrate New Year on Nguyen Hue Blvd

By Minh Tuan

LYRICÍST dance crew, winner of the Asia wide Super24 dance competition, will perform at the New Year’s Countdown Lights 2020 event – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – A countdown event will be held on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1, HCMC from 8 p.m. until midnight on December 31 to bid farewell to 2019 and ring in the new year 2020.

This year in particular, the New Year’s Countdown Lights 2020 event will be staged with unique technology, promising to wow the audience on the street and those watching it at home on HTV3 DreamsTV.

In its third consecutive year, Lights, with the theme “Our People – Our Future – Our Home”, is expected to be the most spectacular event to welcome the new decade.

Revelers will have the opportunity to enjoy many special performances marking important milestones in the development of Vietnamese music and the entertainment industry through performances from the country’s top artists such as Thanh Bui, Son Tung M-TP, Vu Cat Tuong, Ngot, Phan Manh Quynh, Vo Ha Tram, Do Hai Anh, LYRICÍST, BN, MINH & Hoaprox, and Tuimi & Datmaniac. The event is directed by Dao Minh Vu and hosted by MC Tran Thanh.

With more than 65,000 people on Nguyen Hue Boulevard last year, Lights 2019 was one of Vietnam’s biggest cultural events. In 2019, Vietnam has seen major achievements in various areas as it has continued to raise its profile on the world stage.

This year’s line-up of artists features the country’s top talents who are breaking the limits of creativity and geography to step out of Vietnam and bring their music to the world. Lights 2020 promises to deliver a meaningful night of breathtaking music, dance and the combination of modern technology and visual effects that has never been seen before on a Vietnamese stage.

The show will feature special augmented reality moments both for the audience on Nguyen Hue and viewers on HTV3-DreamsTV.

“Every countdown event has a positive message to the community. I believe that every big change always starts from each individual, where each small action is an important contribution to a greater result. The resonance between arts and technology in this show not only supports the artists to perform at the highest level, but also shows that the arts is developing significantly in Vietnam,” said artist Thanh Bui.

“Lights 2020 is an opportunity for the whole community to look back on the positive changes in the year and continue to unite in contributing and preserving Vietnam for the future,” he said.