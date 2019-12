Costa’s largest cruise brings 4,000 tourists to Danang

By Nhan Tam

Tourists from the five-star Costa Venezia at Tien Sa Port, Danang City, this morning, December 18 – PHOTO: NHAN TAM

DANANG – The Costa Venezia, a five-star member of Costa Cruises, this morning, December 18, docked at Tien Sa Port in Danang City, bringing more than 4,000 Chinese tourists to the city, as well as more than 1,200 crew members.

The ship, departing from She Kou Port in Shenzhen, China, started its route around Asia earlier this year. This was its first trip to Danang, according to Ly Dac Nam, director of Khang Huy Holiday, Costa Cruises’ local partner in Danang.

To serve the large number of tourists traveling around the city on a day trip, more than 120 buses with 30 to 45 seats each were recruited.

A representative of She Kou Port who joined the trip indicated that she would take advantage of this opportunity to seek cooperation opportunities between Shenzhen and Danang in cruise services.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Xuan Binh, deputy director of the Danang Tourism Department, said that this was one of the largest cruise ships to dock in Danang in the past few years, bringing in high-income passengers. In 2020, Danang City will continue to invest in tourism products as well as promotional programs to attract more cruise tourists not only from the Chinese market but also the European and American markets.

This visit marked the latest of nearly 100 cruises with 130,000 passengers that docked in the central city this year, up 6.2% against 2018.

According to the statistics of the Danang Tourism Department, in 2019, the total number of international visitors to Danang reached an estimated 3.5 million arrivals. Korean visitors are estimated at 1.8 million, while there were 850,000 Chinese arrivals. The two markets therefore account for 75% of all international tourists in Danang.