Consumption Promotion Fair kicks off in HCMC

By Le Hoang

Visitors look at fashion products, which account for 45% of the items at the Consumption Promotion Fair 2019 – PHOTO: LE HOANG

HCMC – The Consumption Promotion Fair 2019 opened in Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in HCMC’s District 11 on December 27, featuring over 430 booths representing 230 firms.

The participating businesses are showcasing products, such as food, textiles, footwear, cosmetics, household appliances, handicrafts and furniture. The organizer said that the products display a variety of types and models, offering high quality and reasonable prices.

Apart from promotional programs, with many products being sold at a discount of 10% to 49%, various cultural and entertainment activities are scheduled to take place during the fair to attract HCMC residents, and domestic and international tourists.

The annual event, part of the city’s investment, commercial and tourism promotion plan, is aimed at stimulating consumption during the weeks prior to the Tet holiday, contributing to the city’s economic growth and ensuring Vietnamese products are available to domestic consumers.

The fair is expected to provide an opportunity for businesses to introduce their products to customers, popularize their brands, seek partners and expand their consumption market, while promoting the campaign “Vietnamese people use Vietnamese goods.”

The fair, held by the HCMC Center of Supporting Industries Development, under the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, in cooperation with Thien Viet Advertising and Commercial Promotion JSC, is set to wrap up on January 1, 2020.