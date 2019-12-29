Công Trí’s exhibition closes 2019 on a high note for fashion

Hundreds of visitor came to view fashion designer Nguyễn Công Trí’s Cục Im Lặng (The Silent Cube) exhibition on December 27. — VNS Photos An Phương

HCM CITY — Fashion designer Nguyễn Công Trí’s Cục Im Lặng (The Silent Cube) exhibition closes on Sunday after three days

being held at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

This is a unique event that ends up the 2019 Vietnamese fashion year and marks Trí’s 20th year in the fashion industry, the organiser said.

According to model and actress Thanh Hằng, the theme of silent cube epitomises Trí.

“Silence allows Trí to listen more carefully, subtly carry out his designs and prove his outstanding creative ability.

“His silence has translated into ambition and breakthroughs.”

Ten of Trí’s collections and other designs are showcased through the lens of 10 international and local contemporary artists like Ngô Đình Bảo Châu, Trương Công Tùng, Trúc Anh, Tùng Monkey, VUUV and Alexander Tú.

Thanh Hằng and Hồ Ngọc Hà have been Trí’s fashion muses for many years.

Filmmaker Bảo Nguyễn, who made a film called “In the Forest, There’s a Door” for Trí’s No.10 Collection “Em Hoa”, said the idea of finding beauty and wonder in the mundane and taking the time to be grateful for what is in front of us is the basis of his art.

He feels a sense of belonging and community when he is part of a project that showcases work by uniquely Vietnamese artists, he added.

Model Bùi Linh Chi told Việt Nam News that she was glad to be one of the first visitors to view the exhibition.

“Cục Im Lặng took my breath away as Trí’s attention to detail and the intricacies of his designs as well as how participating artists tell their stories inspired me so much.”

“This exhibition has successfully closed a memorable decade of fashion and opens up promising years ahead to the industry. I highly recommend this exhibition.” — VNS