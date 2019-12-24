Concert celebrates Vietnam-Korea diplomatic ties

EXO-SC will be on the 2020 K-Pop Super Concert’s line-up – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – A concert will be held at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on January 11, 2020 as part of activities to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and South Korea.

The 2020 K-Pop Super Concert is jointly organized by the Voice of Vietnam, South Korea’s Sublime Entertainment Concert Company, and Vietnam’s To&Ro Media.

The event will gather famous Korean singers and bands including Tae Min, EXO-SC, NCT 127, ELRIS, ACE, and Alphabat, and Vietnamese artists such as singers Toc Tien and Dong Nhi.

Speaking at a press conference on December 23, the Voice of Vietnam’s deputy general director Ngo Minh Hien said the concert will provide an opportunity for K-Pop fans to enjoy performances of their favorite singers and contribute to fostering cultural cooperation between Vietnam and South Korea.