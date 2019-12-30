CJ Group gives 100 scholarships to poor students in Lam Dong

By Hung Le

Representatives of CJ Group and the beneficiaries pose for a photo at the scholarship award ceremony – PHOTO: COURTESY OF CJ GROUP

HCMC – CJ Group granted 100 scholarships to poor students with outstanding academic performance in Lam Dong Province late last week.

Worth VND400 million in total, the scholarships are expected to help the beneficiaries with their tuition fees and living expenses.

This is the seventh consecutive year that CJ Group has given scholarships to students in this Central Highlands province, demonstrating its corporate responsibility to the community and society. Since 2013, more than 700 poor students from elementary to university levels in Lam Dong have received scholarships from the group.

Besides providing scholarships to needy students, this year CJ Group has implemented many other corporate social responsibility programs. The group is the main sponsor of the “We Are Able” project, in collaboration with UNESCO, to improve access to education for ethnic minority girls in three provinces of Ha Giang, Ninh Thuan and Soc Trang from 2019 to 2021.

The group is also the main sponsor of the Vietnam National Taekwondo team and the national youth taekwondo championship from 2019 to 2021.

Since 1998, with the establishment of a representative office in HCMC, the Korean conglomerate has expanded to more than 17 business lines including food, logistics, retails, entertainment, home shopping, and cinema. By the end of 2018, the group has invested about US$880 million in the Vietnamese market.