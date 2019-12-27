CJ grants 100 scholarships to poor students in Lam Dong Province

Pupils who received CJ Group scholarships pose for a photo. — Photo courtesy of CJ Group

South Korea’s CJ Group on Friday granted scholarships to 100 underprivileged students who achieved good results in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

The donation, worth VND400 million (nearly US$17,240), is one of the group’s long-term educational sponsorship activities, demonstrating its corporate responsibility to the community and society.

These scholarships are given directly to the students to help with their tuition and living expenses, the company said in a statement.

This is the 7th consecutive year that CJ Group has given scholarships to students in Lam Dong Province. Since 2013, the group has granted more than 700 scholarships to poor students from elementary to university levels in the locality.

CJ Group entered the domestic market in 1998, with the establishment of its representative office in HCM City.

To date, the group has expanded its operation in the country, specialising in 17 areas, including food and food services, logistics and retail, infrastructure and IT, entertainment and media.

By the end of 2018, CJ Group had invested about US$880 million in the Vietnamese market. — VNS