Chief of Hanoi Party Committee Office arrested for alleged ties to Nhat Cuong Mobile

By Thanh Thom

Nguyen Van Tu (L), chief of the Hanoi Party Committee Office, and Pham Thi Thu Huong, chief of the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment Office have been detained for their involvement in the notorious Nhat Cuong Mobile – PHOTO: MPS

HCMC – Incumbent chief of the Hanoi Party Committee Office Nguyen Van Tu was arrested on Saturday for his alleged wrongdoing during his time as director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment in connection with the irregularities of local phone retailer Nhat Cuong Mobile.

The Ministry of Public Security said in a statement that its investigators are expanding their probe into a case involving smuggling, money laundering, accounting and bidding irregularities at Nhat Cuong Trading and Services Co., Ltd, known as Nhat Cuong Mobile, the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment and other relevant organizations.

The 54-year-old Tu was detained for breaking regulations on bidding that resulted in serious consequences.

Investigators later raided his house in the European Overseas Vietnamese Village in the Mo Lao New Urban Quarter of the Hanoi-based Ha Dong District in an attempt to collect additional evidence. Tu was not present during the search.

Pham Thi Thu Huong, chief of the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment Office, was also taken into police custody and had her house searched for the same charge.

Nhat Cuong Mobile and its subsidiary Nhat Cuong Software Co., Ltd. provided a number of online public service solutions to the city government.

According to a local leader, the city has spent more than VND7.2 billion, or 0.49% of the local budget allocation for information technology, on software services provided by Nhat Cuong Mobile for the past three years.

The firm was in charge of seven purchase packages worth a combined VND12.34 billion (US$526 million), accounting for 0.84% of Hanoi’s IT budget.

In late November, investigators also apprehended Nguyen Tien Hoc, former deputy director of the department; Pham Thi Kim Tuyen, head of the department’s business registration division; and Le Duy Tuan, sales manager at Dong Kinh Development and Investment Co., Ltd. on the same charges.

In May this year, investigators broke up a cross-border smuggling ring masterminded by Hanoi resident Bui Quang Huy, 45, general director of Nhat Cuong Mobile.

The current fugitive Huy and his accomplices were initially found to have maintained two sets of accounting books to conceal trillions of Vietnamese dong worth of revenue and conspired with foreign manufacturers to import electronic goods illegally.

The Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption whose head is Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has put the case on its radar since November this year.

Founded in Hanoi in 2001 as a phone repair shop, Nhat Cuong Mobile now has nine retail stores and a warranty center in the city as well as an enterprise resource planning center in HCMC.