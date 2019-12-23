Jointly held by the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association, the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organizations and Canadian Embassy in Vietnam, the annual event aims to call on the community and businesses to support for disadvantaged children with cancer and congenital heart diseases.
|Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Deborah Paul (third from right) and other delegates at the event
Addressing the press briefing, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Deborah Paul said that all children deserve a healthy life and people can make a difference in life for children suffering from diseases by giving them an opportunity to access treatment and realize their dreams.
The Hanoi Run for Children is not only a charity sport event, but also an effective people-to-people diplomatic activity, contributing to promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the Vietnamese people and people around the world in general and Canadians in particular, said Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, General Secretary of the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association.
Translated by Tran Hoai
- Combat Cancer, Heart Disease, Diabetes and More - Grape Seed Extract Leads the Way
- Health Benefits of Curcumin Supplements May Include Decreased Risk of Cancer & Heart Disease
- Heart Disease Risk Reduced - 4 Essential Steps
- Heart Disease and Stroke in Women It's Time You Understood It
- Information and Techniques in Preventing Coronary Heart Disease
- Heart Disease in Children - A New Gene Discovered
- Heart Attack And Heart Disease Triggered By Inflammation
- Heart Disease - 5 Natural Steps to Reduce Your Risk of Developing Heart Disease
- Heart Disease is Killing Women - Facts You Should Know
- Enhanced Antioxidant Protection Against Heart Disease