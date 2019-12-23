Jointly held by the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association, the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organizations and Canadian Embassy in Vietnam, the annual event aims to call on the community and businesses to support for disadvantaged children with cancer and congenital heart diseases.

Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Deborah Paul (third from right) and other delegates at the event

Addressing the press briefing, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Deborah Paul said that all children deserve a healthy life and people can make a difference in life for children suffering from diseases by giving them an opportunity to access treatment and realize their dreams.

The Hanoi Run for Children is not only a charity sport event, but also an effective people-to-people diplomatic activity, contributing to promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the Vietnamese people and people around the world in general and Canadians in particular, said Nguyen Thi Thu Giang, General Secretary of the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association.

