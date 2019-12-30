Celebrate year-end the premier way at Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc

Beach buffet view at Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc

Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has become one of the most popular destinations for vacation for the upcoming festive season, also the best season of the Pearl Island. Indulge yourself during these two fast-approaching special occasions.

The first is New Year’s Eve Buffet Gala Dinner at Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc.

With the price of VND1.7 million ($74) per adult, guests will be warmly welcomed at the Drinks Reception at the main pool’s circular terrace.

They will then continue to enjoy a New Year’s Eve buffet dinner at Essence terrace with a live music band, a fire dance show, a magician show, and a raffle draw with some fantastic prizes.

Especially, the Countdown Party awaits party-goers with an in-house DJ and fire dance show at CView Sky Bar from 22:00 until late.

Another special occasion is the New Year’s Day Buffet Dinner. With the price of VND449,000 ($19.50) per adult and special beverage packages available, guests will have an unforgetable time on the first day of 2020 by indulging at “Meet the Chef’s Buffet” at Essence restaurant.

The date is set at January 1, 2020 from 18:00 – 22:00. Special beverage packages are available.

Below are some images at Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc on this festive season.