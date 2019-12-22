CapitaLand Vietnam and Surbana Jurong partner for sustainable and smart city solutions

Through the MoU, CapitaLand Vietnam will be able to leverage the technical consultancy capabilities of Surbana Jurong in areas such as master planning, quantity surveying, project management, as well as urban, architectural, and engineering design.

Chen Lian Pang, CEO of CapitaLand Vietnam (middle left) and Teo Eng Cheong, CEO, International of Surbana Jurong (middle right) at the signing ceremony

CapitaLand Vietnam can also tap into Surbana Jurong’s varied experience, especially in the areas of township, industrial, and commercial projects.

Chen Lian Pang, CEO of CapitaLand Vietnam, said that CapitaLand Vietnam has been a committed long-term partner in Vietnam’s urbanisation journey for the past 25 years.

“Through the partnership with Surbana Jurong, we can leverage our combined strengths, expertise, and resources to deliver greater value to CapitaLand Vietnam’s customers. The sustainable and smart solutions developed will add to CapitaLand Vietnam’s competitive edge and allow us to contribute to the continued economic growth of Vietnam,” Chen said.

Teo Eng Cheong, CEO, International of Surbana Jurong, said that Surbana Jurong had unique experience and expertise in planning and designing sustainable and smart projects of different nature and scale.

“Some of these projects include the New Clark City in The Philippines, Microsoft ZiZhu Campus in Shanghai, Guangming Smart City in Shenzhen, and Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City, adjoining Pune city in the state of Maharashtra in India. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with CapitaLand Vietnam where Surbana Jurong can play a part to build socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable communities in Vietnam,” said Teo.

The MoU echoes Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s call on CapitaLand to deepen its value creation through real estate, to develop smart and environmentally-friendly projects, and contribute to Vietnam’s development. CapitaLand’s chairman, Ng Kee Choe met Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to reaffirm CapitaLand’s long-term commitment in Vietnam on June 14, 2019.

CapitaLand Vietnam and Surbana Jurong have previously collaborated on Seasons Avenue in Hanoi.