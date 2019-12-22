Capitaland topped out Feliz en Vista

Feliz en Vista is the eighth residential development by CapitaLand in Vietnam. According to Chen Lian Pang, CEO of CapitaLand Vietnam, the project received an overwhelming welcome from the market with 99 per cent of the units sold out within 12 months of its launch in 2016.

Residents at Feliz en Vista can look forward to ennoying more than 100 facilities with unique design, including resort-style swimming pools, an adventure water slide, an outdoor movie theatre, and a treetop adventure walk bridge

“We are proud to have successfully topped out Feliz en Vista on schedule and are getting ready to start handing over the residential units to homebuyers by the end of this year,” Chen said.

Located in Thanh My Loi ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Feliz en Vista is just a five-minute drive from retail and entertainment venues like Vincom Mega Mall, Metro hypermarket, and Lotte Cinema, as well as Riverside Park and a host of international schools.

The property is also within a 10-minute drive from Districts 1 and 7 and enjoys excellent connectivity via the Thu Thiem Tunnel, Thu Thiem Bridge, Saigon Bridge, and Phu My Bridge.

Feliz en Vista offers 973 residential units spread across three towers and one serviced residence tower. The serviced residence, Somerset Feliz Ho Chi Minh City, will be managed by The Ascott Limited, CapitaLand’s lodging business unit.

Feliz en Vista has won several prestigious awards, including the ‘Residential High-Rise Development for Vietnam’ award at the Asia-Pacific Property Awards 2017, as well as the ‘Best Condo Architectural Design’ and ‘Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design’ at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2017. Feliz en Vista was also awarded the Green Mark Gold certification by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore.