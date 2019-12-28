Under the MoU, which was inked following talks between officials of the two centers in Cao Bang on March 12, the two sides will share information and regulations on labor contracts regularly.
|Photo for illustration
The Cao Bang Employment Service Centre will coordinate with the Labor-Invalids and Social Affairs of districts across the province to recruit and supply labor for Chongzoa city.
Meanwhile, the Employment Service Centre of Chongzoa city will direct local enterprises and employers to process entry, health checkups, work permits and temporary residency procedures for laborers from Cao Bang, while guiding employers and laborers to sign contracts and buy insurance for laborers.
The talks were part of activities to concretize the minutes of talks between Cao Bang Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Department of Human Resources and Social Security of Chongzoa city on January 24, 2018 in Chongzoa city on cross-border labor management.
Source: VNA
