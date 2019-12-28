On behalf of the Cambodian delegation, General Ouk SeyHa extended his best wishes to troops of the Vietnamese naval units, and thanked the Coast Guard Region 4 Command and the Naval Region 5 Command’s sentiments for the Royal Cambodian Navy and Cambodian Coast Guard.

At the HQs of the Coast Guard Region 4 Command of Vietnam

He stressed that over the past time, the Navy, the Coast Guard, and the functional forces of each country have strictly implemented the agreement on “historic waters”. The two countries have also applied effective measures to conduct joint patrols, control and maintain security and social order and safety in “historic waters”, and create favorable conditions to fishermen of both countries.

Besides, Vietnam and Cambodia have promoted information dissemination and education for their fishermen on the Law of the Sea to help them avoid the violations of each other’s waters, thereby strengthening mutual understanding, trust, and friendship between the forces of the two countries.

The Navy, Coast Guard and functional forces of the two countries agreed to continue their coordination, promptly share information, and handle emergency situations, including security situations, and search and rescue, in the spirit of friendly cooperation for mutual interests.

