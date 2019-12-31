Buôn Ma Thuột to become hub in Central Highlands

A corner of Buôn Ma Thuột City. Buôn Ma Thuột is envisioned to become a leading service hub in the Central Highlands, capable of serving luxury tourism and international events. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường

ĐẮK LẮK — Buôn Ma Thuột City in the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Đắk Lắk is projected to become the central municipality of the Tây Nguyên region under the Conclusion 67-KL/TW of the Politburo on Buôn Ma Thuột development to 2030.

The conclusion was issued based on the review of the 10-year implementation of the 10th tenure Politburo’s Conclusion 60-KL/TW on building Buôn Ma Thuột.

The document said Buôn Ma Thuột’s development should be based on the full exploitation of the city’s potential and advantages, especially natural resources, cultural and historic values, geographical location in the centre of the region and the Việt Nam-Laos-Cambodia development triangle.

The city should strive to maintain sustainability, push economic restructuring, develop its processing industry, software, and clean energy; green tourism and services; as well as hi-tech urban agriculture. Importance will be attached to the application of scientific and technological advances of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and to promoting innovation and creativity as well as improving the quality of human resources.

All resources will be mobilised to invest in socio-economic development and urban infrastructure. Economic development should go in hand with social and cultural development, while urbanisation should be combined with building new-style rural areas.

Efforts should be taken to improve the material and spiritual life of the people, especially ethnic minority people, preserve and develop the culture of local ethnic groups, and ensure national defence, security and social order and safety, creating the foundation for Buôn Ma Thuột to become the real urban centre and a hub for the region.

The Politburo’s conclusion also outlined tasks and measures to realise the targets, one of which is to build and manage the development plan for the city to 2030. The plan should be in harmony with national development, regional development and provincial development, ensuring the close connection between industry and agriculture-services, urbanisation and new rural area building, while enhancing the conservation of natural resources and the environment, along with preparedness to cope with climate change and natural disasters.

Buôn Ma Thuột will be developed into a processing centre for products that are the strength of Đắk Lắk Province and the Central Highlands. Priority will be given to developing renewable energy, urban eco-agriculture and high-tech agriculture in combination with tourism.

Buôn Ma Thuột is envisioned to become a leading service hub in the Central Highlands, capable of serving luxury tourism and international events. The city will build its image as a global coffee city.

The Central Government and Đắk Lắk Province will prioritise investment in building a synchronous and modern infrastructure system for the city, connecting it with adjacent provinces, regions and other countries by road, railway and aviation.

The pace of key projects will be accelerated, such as the eastern belt road, the western belt road No 2, upgrading of National Highway 29, the Buôn Ma Thuột – Nha Trang (Khánh Hòa Province) Highway, Buôn Ma Thuột – Liên Khương (Lâm Đồng Province) Highway and the Buôn Ma Thuột – Tuy Hoà railway. Buôn Ma Thuột Airport will be upgraded to an international airport.

The Politburo’s document set out the creation of a favourable environment for business to attract and effectively use investment from all economic sectors, both domestic and international. The local government is required to research and propose policies and mechanisms designed specifically for Buôn Ma Thuột City, Đắk Lắk Province and the Central Highlands region, that suit local economic, social and cultural characteristics, with a view to creating breakthroughs in investment attraction.

Measures should be taken to improve connectivity between Buôn Ma Thuột and localities in the Central Highlands, the central coast and the Laos-Việt Nam-Cambodia development triangle, especially in tourism.

The document also provided measures regarding human resource training, science and technology co-operation, the building of the Party and local political system.

The Politburo asked the Party Committee of the Government to direct relevant ministries and agencies to co-ordinate with the Party Committee of Đắk Lắk Province to build plans and ask the National Assembly for permission to implement on a trial basis specific mechanisms and policies for Buôn Ma Thuột. — VNS